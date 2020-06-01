A Smart Return to Campus for Fall 2020

We all have a role in protecting the health and safety of our Badger community.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will welcome students back to campus as scheduled for the start of fall classes on September 2. To ensure a “Smart Restart” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are developing a comprehensive plan for resuming campus activities.

Our approach:

The health and safety of everyone in our campus community will continue to be our top priority as we bring more people back to campus. New health measures are being put in place for everyone on campus.

will continue to be our top priority as we bring more people back to campus. New health measures are being put in place for everyone on campus. Academic instruction will return to campus with a mix of in-person and remote courses until the Thanksgiving recess. After Thanksgiving, we’ll switch to a virtual format for all courses for the final nine days of instruction plus exams.

with a mix of in-person and remote courses until the Thanksgiving recess. After Thanksgiving, we’ll switch to a virtual format for all courses for the final nine days of instruction plus exams. Students will live on campus this fall. University Housing is developing new safety measures and policies for residents and staff.

University Housing is developing new safety measures and policies for residents and staff. To be successful, we’ll need all our students and employees to share the responsibility of keeping our campus community healthy and safe. More information will be added to this site in the weeks to come as our plan continues to evolve. While this fall will be different than anything we’ve seen before, we look forward to the special moments that only a Wisconsin Experience can deliver.

“The health and safety steps we are announcing today are rigorous, thorough and backed by science. We believe they will go far in minimizing the risk to our campus community while allowing our students to return to many of the traditions and experiences that make a Badger education so valued.” — Chancellor Rebecca Blank (Read her full message)

Plan Overview